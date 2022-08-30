Law & Order: Organized Crime Showrunner Teases More Continuity for Bensler

Law & Order TV will be returning very soon, kicking off with a mega-crossover between all three shows. It seems there will also be a bit more continuity between SVU and Organized Crime, specifically between SVU's Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Organized Crime's Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni). In a new interview with Fangirlish, Organized Crime showrunner Bryan Goluboff teased a bit of what to expect from Benson and Stabler, nicknamed Bensler for short, and Goluboff indicated that they are trying to have some synchronicity between the shows and Bensler specifically while also not tripping over the shows and their respective timelines and cases.

"It's a loyal, passionate fanbase, and I want to respect their investment in these people. And so, we're going to try and have the shows have some synchronicity," Goluboff said. Goluboff added that while it's maybe "tricky because you're also existing in your own timelines and your own cases," he and SVU executive producer Julie Martin are "already talking a lot."

"I'll give you a great example," Goluboff said. "I'm starting to build in a crossover, and I'm able to call over and go, 'what's going on in Olivia's life? If we're going to do this...what's happening – what's happening in your universe that I can carry over?" Goluboff then added that both he and Martin "do want the shows to exist in the same universe."

"You know, I wrote that little scene last year where he met Noah," Goluboff said, and if we get more of those types of scenes this year, that can only be a good thing.

Olivia and Elliot have their own lives and teams to take care of, but at the end of the day when they need someone to lean on, they will always be there for one another.

Goluboff says that Olivia "has to be strong for her squad. She can't show a lot of cracks," while Elliot "has to be the same for his. And he's mentoring some people this season.. They can collapse with each other – they can say, 'this is hard, man.' They don't have to be...They can let their guard down with each other, have each other's backs."

Law & Order: Organized Crime will return on September 22nd.

Are you excited for the new season? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!