Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Adds Camilla Belle and Gus Halper

The Law & Order universe will be back with a massive three-show crossover next month, and there will be several new additions and shake-ups across the various shows, including Organized Crime. Deadline recently reported that Camilla Belle (Carter, The Ballad of Jack and Rose) and Gus Halper (Fear The Walking Dead, Love Life) have joined the cast of Organized Crime for season 3, and they will play the roles of a New York City power couple named Pearl Serrano and Teddy Silas. No other details have been revealed about their characters or how their characters will be introduced into the Organized Crime chaos, but we can't wait to see what this duo has in store.

Belle's recent work includes Netflix's Carter, Tubi's 10 Truths About Love, The Ballad of Jack and Rose, The Chumscrubber, and When A Stranger Calls. Halper's recent work includes AMC's Fear The Walking Dead, HBO's Love Life, and Rustin. Halper was also featured in Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Brothers as Erik Menedez, so this is actually a franchise return.

Organized Crime added some new names to the mix last season as well, as Gotham's Robin Lord Taylor joined the cast as hacktivist Sebastian McClane, who ends up aiding Richard Wheatley but eventually allies with Elliott Stabler. ComicBook.com previously had the chance to talk to Taylor all about his character, and hopefully, he makes a return down the road.

"Essentially, he's a tragic character. He is a good, good person, and because of the hardships that he's gone through, he has not succeeded," Taylor said. "He is in a really bad place. It just takes a psychotic villain, like Richard Wheatley played by the incomparable Dylan McDermott, to get him out of jail and back in the world."

"He very much is. He is a good person. He's not like Richard Wheatley. He's not cynical. He believes in people, and so, he's caught, like you said, right in the middle," Taylor said. "Because Wheatley got him out of prison, he has to answer to Wheatley. But then at the same time, he's a very smart person himself. So he and Wheatley are both sort of using each other and doing this really, really fun dance. Both of them need each other but also don't necessarily trust each other."

Law & Order: Organized Crime will return on September 22nd.

