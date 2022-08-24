Law & Order Reveals Massive SVU and Organized Crime Crossover Trailer





Law & Order has a massive crossover coming with Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime. The show revealed a brand new trailer for the event today during the Today show. Thursday September 22, fans of the long-running franchise will get their wish. The programming schedule begins at 8 PM with Organized Crime, SVU at 9 PM and the original series closing things out at 10 PM. For a lot of longtime viewers, this is the sort of episode that seemed all but impossible a few years ago. But, entertainment is a different beast now. As an added bonus, fans who didn't get to watch the special in real-time will have the opportunity to stream it on Peacock the next day. Obviously creator Dick Wolf and these creative teams are thrilled to be exchanging notes. The entire announcement feels like a massive celebration for the Law & Order series. (A lot of people online are already joking that Law & Order: Endgame looks amazing.) Check out the clip for yourself down below.

"Nothing demonstrates the power of the 'Law & Order' brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on 'Organized Crime,' then migrates to 'SVU' and finally the trial on 'Law & Order,'" Wolf wrote in a statement. "(Writers) Rick (Eid) and Gwen (Sigan) did an amazing job writing a compelling script and I can't think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of 'Law & Order' Thursday."

Previous comments from showrunner Rick Eid alluded to the idea. He told Entertainment Tonight that the three shows crossing over was something the writers were batting around during the pandemic. "There's been some talk about a three-show crossover for next season. Whether it's the first, second or third episode, I'm not sure," he said.

Here's how NBC describes the wild crossover event: "SVU's" Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her former partner, now-turned "Organized Crime" star Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are brought in after the case widens. Key evidence draws DA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) (both from the mothership show) to an international crime ring but, unsurprisingly, complications arise."

Law & Order's big three-hour crossover event airs on September 22 at 8pm on NBC.

