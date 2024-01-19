Law & Order: Organized Crime Season Premiere Reveals Surprising Romance Between Fan Favorites

Law & Order: Organized Crime's season 4 premiere was action-packed from beginning to end, but the episode's final moment might have been the one that got fans buzzing the most. That's saying something when the episode in question featured a lethal gunfight in a truck to begin the episode and a brawl with a machete-wielding bodyguard in a drug lab toward the end, but that's what happens when you surprise everyone with a romance between two fan favorites, and that's exactly what happened at the very end of the episode. Those fan favorites are none other than Jet Slootmaekers and Bobby Reyes, and here's what led to that moment at the very end of the episode.

Earlier in the episode Jet and Bobby went undercover at a car shop, and after that stint in the shop, Jet ended up nearly collapsing at Organized Crime's HQ. Stabler asked her when she started feeling woozy and she started feeling that way at the shop, which led to the discovery that the truck she was trying to plant a trace on was actually the drug lab.

(Photo: NBC)

That led to Jet inhaling fumes, which led to a constant headache and then her collapse later on. She would return to the team after being checked out, and Stabler and the team made sure she was okay. Jet said she was fine and didn't make a big fuss about it, but that led to a moment at the end of the episode.

Jet is at her house and she gets a knock on the door. It's Bobby and he says he just needed to see how she was feeling and if she was okay. Jet makes a joke and says she's fine, and then after some banter Reyes moves closer to Jet, and you can clearly see there's something between the two.

Jet then confirms it, saying "I thought we agreed we weren't going to do this again." Bobby then says, "We did", and the two start kissing. Jet then kicks the door shut behind her and the episode ends.

Fans online are quite surprised at the pairing, and attribute it to Jet and Bobby's continued grieving over Jamie Whelan's death. Jet's last words to Jamie was telling him she loved him, and Bobby's last interaction with him was Jamie asking Bobby to disconnect him from the device that was keeping him alive after being paralyzed. There are clearly some things to process for both, and that could be part of the reason they are taking solace in each other.

Stabler noticed something between the two earlier in the episode as well. At one point Jet is sitting next to Bobby when the group's new addition Dr. Vargas responds to Bobby in a rather off-putting way. Bobby is clearly annoyed at Vargas' reaction and that's when Jet puts her hand on Bobby's shoulder to calm him down and walks over to Vargas. Stabler is seen clearly noticing this quick interaction, but he doesn't say anything to either of them about it.

That could change after their latest encounter, but we'll have to wait and see. Fans are clearly buzzing about the romance and the potential new couple, but this could also be just a quick fling between two grieving people who lost their friend.

What did you think of the episode and the reveal?