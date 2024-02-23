Law & Order: Stabler and Bell Deal with Shootout Aftermath in Organized Crime Clip (Exclusive)

New episodes of Law & Order are back after a brief break, and it's set to be quite the night for fans of the franchise. In addition to Jack McCoy's farewell, Organized Crime is dealing with the immediate fallout of the last episode's shootout that left Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) injured and in the hospital. You don't have to wait until later tonight though to get a look at the new episode, as we've got an exclusive clip of the episode right there. The episode is titled Missing Persons, and in the clip, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) visits Bell in the hospital to see how she's doing and figure out what the next step should be for the team while she recovers.

In the clip, Stabler comes in and asks Bell how she's doing. After Stabler comments on all the get-well gifts she's received, she tells him that people pretend to care but then does not refuse Stabler's gift of an adorable teddy bear. Her recovery seems to be going well, and while Bell doesn't want to re-live what happened, she is doing fine.

Stabler offers some of his own experience in dealing with these sorts of traumatic situations, telling Bell "Sometimes it can stay in your head there for a little while after. Just letting you know." Bell responds "Spoken from experience." Bell then asks if Stabler's spoken to IAB, but he hasn't yet.

Bell checks up on the team and the conversation leads to the shot Stabler took. Bell tells Stabler, "I know this isn't part of your nature but, I need you to see how this one plays out. Sit on your hands for a while. Whatever happens, happens." Stabler replies, "You're right. It's not part of my nature." You can find the official description for the episode below.

Missing Persons: A rescued victim from Stabler's past goes missing. Bell recovers in the hospital while Jet, Reyes and Bashir are all questioned by IAB. Joe Jr. shows off his new career path.

Organized Crime stars Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell, Rick Gonzalez as Bobby Reyes, and Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers. Dick Wolf, John Shiban, Paul Cabbad, Jon Cassar, Arthur Forney, Christopher Meloni, and Peter Jankowski serve as Executive Producers, with Amy Berg, Will Pascoe, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serving as Co-executive producers.

Law & Order airs at 8 PM EST on NBC and is followed by Law & Order: SVU at 9 PM EST and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 PM EST.

Are you excited for the new episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!