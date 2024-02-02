Law & Order: Elliot Stabler Learns the Truth About his Brother in Organized Crime Clip (Exclusive)

Law & Order fans are set for three new episodes from the franchise tonight, and we've got your exclusive first look at a clip from tonight's all-new episode of Organized Crime. After nearly escaping an explosion while investigating the bombing of a Mosque, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) returns home and runs into his older brother Randall (Dean Norris), and unfortunately, the ensuing discussion doesn't go so smoothly. Randall and Elliot clearly have some baggage, even though they are on the same side regarding their mother's recent decision to move. Despite that, the conversation quickly turns argumentative, and along the way, Randall reveals the truth about Elliot's younger brother Joe Jr's whereabouts. You can see how that plays out in the video clip below.

After stopping by the house after the explosion the night before, Stabler sees his mother and Randall. He's heading back into the office but Randall takes that moment to talk to Elliot about having a party as a send-off for their mother. That's when Randall asks Elliot if he's in touch with their other brother, and Elliot responds by saying it's hard to talk when he's overseas. Randall then reveals that Joe Jr. is living in New York and has been for months.

This throws Elliot for a loop, and he clearly didn't know. Randall reveals that Joe was discharged, but he adds it's not a story for him to tell. He also says he's surprised Joe and Elliot haven't connected, and Elliot is surprised too.

Randall then proposes the party at Elliot's house and Elliot starts to bristle when Randall says it would be a send-off before she went to the place Elliot found for her. Elliot says he didn't find that place for her, she did, and he doesn't want her to leave. Randall agrees and doesn't care who found it, and that's when Elliot says he doesn't want to talk about this now. As he leaves Randall tells him "We're near the end, you know that right? By the time you want to talk about it it will be too late."

Randall and Joe Jr. are the latest additions to Organized Crime, and though Stabler's extended family has been referred to in the past, we've never actually met them in the show before. Randal and Elliot's main issues seem to revolve around their dad. Randal left the family when he was young and created a successful real estate career for himself. The issue with Elliot seems to stem from an incident that involved their father, but it's not known what exactly that incident was and how far back it occurred.

As for Joe Jr. (Michael Trotter), as hinted at in this clip, Elliot wasn't aware he had returned from overseas and also didn't know he was discharged. Joe Jr. has been in the army for around 15 years. That's why the dishonorable discharge is a big deal, but there are other questions, like why Joe is now working for a British Wine Merchant. Previous descriptions have indicated that Joe is ashamed about some aspect of the job, and with Elliot being his hero, he hasn't wanted to talk about it with him. You can find the official description for tonight's episode below.

"End of Innocence: Stabler and Officer Bashir track down a missing father and son who could lead to the answers they need. After an undercover operation goes sideways, Bell relegates Reyes to desk duty. Stabler reunites with his younger brother."

Are you excited for the new episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!