Law & Order: SVU Boss Confirms Major Reveal for Benson and Stabler Shippers in Upcoming Episode

Fans of Law & Order: SVU may just get an early Christmas present — especially fans of Benson and Stabler. Series executive producer Julie Martin confirmed on Monday that Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will open up about her feelings for Stabler to Rollins (Kelli Giddish) in the series' upcoming ninth episode, set to air on Thursday, December 8th. Martin made the comments in response to a fan question on Twitter (via TVLine), writing "she will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th."

Fans have long "shipped" Benson and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and there have been more than a few moments over the years where we've seen the franchise seeming to toy with the idea of bringing the couple together. Even recently, fans have been hopeful that something might happen when, in a recent episode of Organized Crime it was revealed that Stabler had admitted — while drunk — that he's in love with someone, though his former co-worker Tia couldn't quite remember the woman's name and Stabler didn't offer it up. As to what Benson might admit to Rollins, there's no guarantee that she will confess romantic feelings, but fans are certainly hopeful.

Benson opening up to Rollins about Stabler comes at a bittersweet time for fans. The December 9th episode will mark the last for Giddish, who has played Detective Amanda Rollins since 2011. In August, Giddish took to Instagram to announce her departure from the series, writing, "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen on line and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

"I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that's next to come."

