Law & Order Showrunners and EP Tease What to Expect From Epic Crossover Event

NBC will be kicking off its Thursday Law & Order lineup in style with a three-series crossover between Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime, and fans are eager to find out more details on the anticipated event. The event will take place later this month, but thankfully Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid, SVU executive producer and head writer Julie Martin, and SVU showrunner David Graziano revealed several intriguing details in new interviews with Today and EW, and to start things off, Eid revealed how this event will be different from previous TV crossovers.

"Unlike most crossovers that we see on network television that are handoffs – one show hands it off to the next show, and then the next show hands it off to the next show – this one is much more integrated, where all the characters are in every hour in an integrated, seamless way," Eid told EW.

Martin then provided some context on how the crossover will tie into the rest of the season. "From my understanding, the timeline of the three-hour movie premiere is sort of in its own time and place, and it's not necessarily linked to either our last episode of last season, nor our first episode of this season. So it's kind of an independent entity on its own, and our guys get involved because the case itself involves sex-trafficked girls," Martin told Today.

Graziano then revealed when this event takes place relative to the next episode of the season. "I think Rick (Eid, "Law & Order") and Gwen (Sigan, "Chicago P.D.) have done a good job of weaving the three shows. It's pretty tough to do and there's like challenges, and they're just basic morphological challenges, but they did a good job. Our episode two will pick up like roughly six weeks after the events of the crossover," Graziano told Today.

So once this crossover is in the books, the question becomes if we'll see another one later during the season, and when asked Eid laughed and "For the love of God, no." Eid then said "I think we're always going to be trying to do things that are a little out of the box that elevate our profile and bring more eyeballs to our shows. So you know, having said that, as I'm talking, it sounds like the answer is yes."

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime will return on September 22nd.

