Law & Order Reveals New SVU and Organized Crime Crossover Event Trailer

Law & Order is returning in grand fashion, as all three of the franchise's current shows will be crossing over in a massive season premiere event. The crossover will begin with Law & Order at 7 PM CST, then continue in SVU at 8 PM CST, and will conclude at 9 PM CST in Organized Crime, and now NBC has revealed a brand new trailer for the event that features new footage. We see quick shots of Rollins running out of a house with two other people, and then we see Law & Order's new addition Mehcad Brooks tackling someone on the run. We then see Stabler kick in a door and Benson talking to someone back at the station, and then it ends with more footage of a police raid with Benson and Stabler.

NBC posted the trailer with the caption "There's strength in squad numbers. Catch A #LawAndOrder Premiere Event Thursday, September 22 on @NBC and streaming on @PeacockTV." You can find the full trailer in the video below.

Catch A #LawAndOrder Premiere Event Thursday, September 22 on @NBC and streaming on @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/tU5bi9lSth — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) September 9, 2022

Fans are eager to see all three shows crossover, but they are also eager to see what happens with Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins, as it was recently revealed that she would be leaving the show. Reports would then indicate that leaving wasn't her choice and that the showrunner tried to keep her but the call was made from up top. In an Instagram post, Giddish confirmed the news and thanked all those she's had this awesome journey with.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life," Giddish wrote.

"I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member of the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that's next to come," Giddish wrote.

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime will return on September 22nd.

