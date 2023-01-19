Law & Order: SVU Stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni Break Silence on Their Rumored Feud

Law & Order fans might be surprised to learn that longtime SVU co-stars Ice-T and Chris Meloni are in a bit of a feud, and it turns out Ice-T and Meloni were just as surprised. Meloni and Ice-T took to Twitter to share an email they received from The National Enquirer regarding a report they expected to release regarding a feud between the two Law & Order favorites. Both stars shot it down, with Ice-T saying people are just making up drama out of thin air, and you can find both of their responses and the report itself below.

Meloni shared the email he was sent by Ice-T, adding the caption "So...⁦@FINALLEVEL⁩ was sent this. He was kind enough to let me know we were feuding." Then Ice-T shared Meloni's response and wrote "Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air... WOW... MFs are really on that BS."

Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air... WOW... MFs are really on that BS. https://t.co/fhbglPPLs9 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 16, 2023

The email reads "To Whom It May Concern: The National ENQUIRER is preparing to publish a story reporting actors Ice-T and Christopher Meloni are feuding since the latter's return to the franchise. Sources told The ENQUIRER that the former rapper has grown envious of the attention that Mr. Meloni has received since coming back."

Meloni came back to much fanfare after being away for years, and since then SVU and Organized Crime have continued to cross over, including a three-part crossover featuring the returning original Law & Order. It's great to know there's nothing to the supposed drama though because no one wants to see these two fan favorites at odds.

It would also be another big hit to longtime SVU fans if those two did have issues, as fans are still trying to process the recent departure of Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins from the show. Her final episode was in December of last year, but after reports hit of her impending departure she addressed and confirmed them on social media.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

"I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on 'SVU' and put them toward everything that's next to come," Giddish said.

After her final episode, Giddish shared a message to fans, writing "To everyone who supported Rollins – THANK YOU!" Mariska Hargitay also commented on her post, writing "I love you lady. Now and forever!❌⭕️❌⭕️."

