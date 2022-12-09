Law & Order's Kelli Giddish Posts Farewell to Fans Alongside Final SVU Episode

News broke earlier this year that this season of Law & Order: SVU would be Kelli Giddish's last and that her character Amanda Rollins would be exiting the show. More details came out that it wasn't her choice but one made by the powers that be above the showrunner, and now the time has finally come for Kelli's final episode in the fall finale. Ahead of the episode, Giddish took to Instagram to share a farewell to all the fans that supported Rollins on the show over the years, and she also shared a number of photos with her friends and cast-mates all along that journey.

Giddish wrote "To everyone who supported Rollins – THANK YOU!" Mariska Hargitay also commented on her post, writing "I love you lady. Now and forever!❌⭕️❌⭕️." You can find the full post and all the photos below. When reports indicated Giddish was exiting the series, she issued a statement that confirmed the news and also thanked all the people she worked with on the show during her twelve years on the series.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

"I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on 'SVU' and put them toward everything that's next to come," Giddish said.

You can find all of the details on Giddish's final episode of SVU and how Rollins was written off the show right here. Let us know what you thought of the episode and Rollins' exit in the comments, and as always you can talk all things Law & Order: SVU with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!