Law & Order Organized Crime Adds Breaking Bad Star in Major Role

NBCUniversal is already hyping up the return of Law & Order, and that includes the return of Organized Crime. When season 4 starts up, the show will be welcoming a few new faces, including the two brothers of Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler. While some of the details surrounding both brothers have been revealed previously for Randall and Joe Jr., we now know courtesy of TV Line that the role of Randall will be played by Breaking Bad star Dean Norris. Norris will be playing the role of Randall Stabler in a multiple-episode arc in season 4, and here's what we know so far about Elliot's older brother.

Randall left the family when he was young and is now a successful real estate developer, but when he returns there will be some issues to deal with. There's been a long-running tension between Elliot and Randall after an event involving their father, but we aren't sure what that particular event is just yet.

Harold and Elliot will also be joined by their youngest brother Joe Jr., who was in the army for around 15 years before being dishonorably discharged. Joe Jr. hasn't said why he was discharged, but he now works for a British Wine merchant, and something about his current position is keeping him from coming face to face with Elliot, who is also his hero. There have been references to Stabler's siblings, including that there are five of them (three brothers and two sisters), but otherwise Bernie has been the only character with a role on the show to this point.

Norris is well known for his many credits in television, including the role of Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad. Norris has also appeared in projects like The Big Bang Theory, Scandal, Better Call Saul, Superstore, The Hustle, Under the Dome, and Claws. Fans are excited to see what he can bring to the role and what the role can bring to Stabler's already complicated world.

We also know that Amanda Rollins will be making her return to the Law & Order fold in the new season of SVU, and that probably means we'll also see her on Organized Crime at some point since she was already a guest star last season. Stabler gave her the chance to be part of their investigation after she took on the full-time teaching job, and now we know she'll be guesting on SVU's new season too, so an Organized Crime appearance can't be far behind.

Earlier this year Organized Crime brought on its latest showrunner in Ozark Executive Producer John Shiban. Shiban is Executive Producer and showrunner for Organized Crime season 4, stepping in for season 3 showrunner Sean Jablonski. Jablonski departed the show as showrunner in March of this year. This will be the show's fifth showrunner.

Law & Order returns on January 18th, 2024.

