Lawmen: Bass Reeves Showrunner Explains Absence of Major Scene From Finale

Paramount+'s Lawmen: Bass Reeves concluded on Sunday and while the finale had plenty of memorable moments, there was one scene that had been teased in the series' official trailer that fans noticed was curiously absent from the episode. That scene featured Jennie Reeves confronting a group of men wearing white clothes over their faces and bearing torches in front of the Reeves residence and Jennie not backing down, but it never ended up appearing in the series. Now, showrunner Chad Feehan is explaining why.

Speaking with TVLine, Feehan says that while the scene worked well, they decided to go a different route with having both Bass and Jennie deal with elements from their past that they ultimately felt was more impactful.

"It was a moment that we shot that actually worked quite well," Feehan said. "But inevitably, we decided that having Jennie and Bass both be revisited by ghosts of Christmas past, to use a very timely analogy, was more of an impactful and more of a mirrored image experience for the two of them."

Ultimately, instead of Jennie facing off with the men in relation to Sally's experience at the carnival in a previous episode, she ended up facing off with the wife of the plantation owner, Rachel Reeves, while Bass went after Esau Pierce.

"Having Rachel revisit Jennie in the finale and having Bass visit Esau, it felt harmonious to end the show in that manner," he said.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves?

Feehan also spoke about a possible Season 2 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, noting that he's hopeful because there are more stories to tell.

"It was important for me to start with his enslavement so the audience had a grasp for why justice was so important to him. I felt like watching the injustice he endured would help the audience grab hold of this thing that became so paramount in his life, which is justice for all," he said. "We tried to hit some of the highlights, and I think we did a good job of that, some of the more well-known moments of his life. But then I wanted a serialized narrative to take the audience home. I felt that beginning with his enslavement, ending with Jim Crow turning this country back several years felt like a natural framework to build the narrative off of."

"I'm also hopeful there's an appetite for more Bass Reeves so we can explore some of those great stories from later in his life in another iteration," he added. "There's definitely meat on the bone."

What is Lawmen: Bass Reeves About?

Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells "the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West" and "follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history."

The series stars Oyelowo, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Emmy Award winner Barry Pepper, Honorary Oscar recipient Donald Sutherland, Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid, Shea Whigham, and Garrett Hedlund as guest stars, and, in recurring roles, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Bill Dawes.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is now streaming on Paramount+.