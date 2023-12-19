Lawmen: Bass Reeves Showrunner Hopeful For Season 2

Lawmen: Bass Reeves concluded on Sunday and the Paramount+ series left off with the titular lawman in a good place back at home with his family after having faced off with Texas Ranger Esau Pierce, a man who turned out to be the terrifying Mr. Sundown responsible for the horrific fates of many Black men. But while the series tied up its stories and left on a high note, viewers are already wondering if there will be a second season — and showrunner Chad Feehan is hopeful. Speaking with TVLine, Feehan says there are more stories to tell when it comes to Bass Reeves.

"I'm also hopeful there's an appetite for more Bass Reeves so we can explore some of those great stories from later in his life in another iteration," Feehan said. "There's definitely meat on the bone."

Series Star David Oyelowo Also Is Hopeful For Season 2

In another interview, David Oyelowo, who not only played Bass Reeves in the series but is also an executive producer on the series, said that he feels like there are more stories to tell as well — though not just about Bass Reeves.

"The idea, going forward, is to have other lawmen in history whose story should be told, who haven't been told, to have the opportunity to tell those stories," Oyelowo said. "I think there is a feeling, which I very much resonate with, that there is real potency and interest in telling stories of this nature about those who, for whatever reason, fell out of history unjustly. I'm a producer on those going forward; so, the idea is to keep the good work going."

What is Lawmen: Bass Reeves About?

Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells "the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West" and "follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history."

The series stars Oyelowo, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Emmy Award winner Barry Pepper, Honorary Oscar recipient Donald Sutherland, Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid, Shea Whigham, and Garrett Hedlund as guest stars, and, in recurring roles, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Bill Dawes.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is now streaming on Paramount+.

