LeVar Burton Hosted-Trivial Pursuit Game Show Heads to The CW

LeVar Burton's Trivial Pursuit gameshow is close to finding a home, and that home looks to be The CW. It's been almost two years since Burton's role in the Trivial Pursuit show was first announced, and now it seems the project will finally set down at The CW (via Deadline). Burton will also executive produce the series, which will be produced by eOne through the LeVar Burton Entertainment banner. Burton was first attached to the series in 2021, and that followed Burton's popular stint as guest host on Jeopardy.

In the original announcement, Burton said, "Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe. I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television." While the hosting gig with Jeopardy didn't end up working out, many were excited to see Burton as part of Trivial Pursuit, which is one of the most well-known IPs in the games space.

"LeVar Burton has been an iconic member of American pop culture for decades from 'Roots' to 'Reading Rainbow' to 'Star Trek' and beyond," said Long, president of global unscripted television for eOne. "His love for intellectual curiosity paired with his ability to connect with audiences worldwide make him the perfect partner to bring Hasbro's beloved trivia game to households in a new and exciting way."

Many fans were pulling for Burton to become the permanent host of Jeopardy, and while that didn't work out, Burton ended up getting several opportunities that he never thought would happen. "You know, we did a Kickstarter several years ago," Burton began. "I discovered then that the generation of adults now, who grew up on Reading Rainbow, they were down with whatever it is I wanted to do, and the same was true with this Jeopardy! thing. I made it public that I wanted it for myself, that it made sense to me, and they were all about it. It made as much sense to them as it did to me. And, so, they wanted it for me as much as I wanted it."

"The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn't the thing that I wanted after all," Burton said. "What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn't get it, it was, like, well, okay, what's next?"

"And, so, the opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn't have dreamt it up. If you had given me a pen and paper and said, well, so what do you want this to really look like? If it doesn't include Jeopardy! I wouldn't have been this generous to myself," Burton said.

