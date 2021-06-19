Kim Dickens Pays Touching Tribute to Friend and Gone Girl Co-Star Lisa Banes

✖

Kim Dickens is mourning the loss of her friend and Gone Girl co-star Lisa Banes, who died on Monday at the age of 65 after suffering injuries from a hit-and-run accident earlier this month in New York City. Banes played Marybeth Elliott, the co-author of "The Amazing Amy" book series and the mother of Rosamund Pike's character Amy Dunne, in the 2014 feature film adaptation of author Gillian Flynn's 2012 novel of the same name. The David Fincher-directed thriller also starred Dickens as Detective Rhonda Boney, the lead investigator on the case of Amy's disappearance.

"Today is my birthday. More than ever, I'm grateful for another year. I would normally celebrate this day with my dear friend Lisa Banes and her amazing wife, Kathryn. But we lost Lisa, she passed away on Monday," Dickens wrote in a tribute published to Instagram on Friday. "I don't have the words to express just how magnificent, joyful, talented and compassionate she was. I know our sorrow is just a measure of our love and perhaps an honoring of the memories. And I know her friendship with me has been one of the greatest gifts I have ever received. Today, I celebrate that. I celebrate Lisa Lou Banes. Rest In Peace (and Pearls & a Popped collar)."

Flynn also paid tribute to the Gone Girl actor, writing on Twitter: "My heart is so sad at the passing of Lisa Banes. I had the fortune to work with Lisa on GONE GIRL, and she was vibrant, keen, and wildly charming. Basically she would have intimidated the hell out of me if she hadn't been so truly kind. Love to her wife, family and many friends."

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing," David Williams, Banes' manager, said in a statement. "She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

My heart is so sad at the passing of Lisa Banes. I had the fortune to work with Lisa on GONE GIRL, and she was vibrant, keen, and wildly charming. Basically she would have intimidated the hell out of me if she hadn't been so truly kind. Love to her wife, family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/pYxu4mg42S — Gillian Flynn (@TheGillianFlynn) June 15, 2021

Banes famously starred opposite Tom Cruise in the 1988 film Cocktail and has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including The Trials of Rosie O'Neill, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Son of the Beach, Once Upon a Time, The Orville, and Nashville. She's survived by her wife, Kathryn Kranhold.

