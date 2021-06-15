Gone Girl and Once Upon a Time's Lisa Banes Dies at 65 Following Hit-and-Run Accident

✖

65-year-old actress Lisa Banes, known for her work in Gone Girl and Cocktail, has sadly died following injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run accident. Banes was visiting New York City for the first time since the pandemic began, working on a theater production and visiting the Juliard School, her alma mater. The actress was crossing Amsterdam Avenue when she was struck by someone riding a scooter or motorcycle, and was placed in intensive care at Mount Sinai Morningside with a traumatic brain injury. According to police, Banes died on Monday, 10 days after the accident took place.

The police report suggested that Banes had the right of way and was in the crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle. The police are looking for the suspect in the hit-and-run but no arrests have been made at this time.

Banes appeared in numerous films and TV shows over the years. Her big screen roles included Cocktail, Gone Girl, Young Guns, Freedom Writers, and A Cure for Wellness. On television, Banes appeared in episodes of Nashville, Madam Secretary, Royal Pains, NCIS, Perception, Six Feet Under, The King of Queens, and many others.

One of Banes' more recent roles was on FOX's sci-fi series The Orville, created by and starring Seth McFarlane. Following the news of Banes' death, McFarlane took to Twitter to pay his respects to the late actress.

"I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes' passing," McFarlane wrote. "We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss..."

Banes lived in Los Angeles with her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, a reporter for the Center of Public Integrity.

Cover photo by Jack Rowand/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images