Gone Girl's Lisa Banes Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident

The victim in a Friday afternoon hit-and-run accident in Manhattan has been identified as Lisa Banes, a film and television actor with credits on Gone Girl, Once Upon a Time, The King of Queens, and others. A report from Deadline says that as of Saturday afternoon, Banes in critical condition at the intensive care united at Mount Sinai Morningside with a traumatic brain injury.

The report suggests the actor had the right of way and was walking through the crosswalk at West 64th and Amsterdam Avenue when a scooter blew through a red light and hit her. The driver of the scooter then fled the scene and is currently being sought by police. The police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the accident or potential witnesses to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 65-year-old female pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS responded to the location and transported the aided female to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition,” the NYPD said in a separate statement Variety. The trade adds a representative for the actor confirmed it was Banes who was hit, though no additional information regarding her injuries was available.

Though Banes has appeared in plenty of movies, most of her work comes in television, where she's had several recurring roles throughout the years. Those include stints on Legacy, Girls Club, The King of Queens, Royal Pains, and Nashville. Banes has also appeared in NYPD Blue, Boston Legal, Desperate Housewives, Psych, The Good Wife, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, NCIS, and Masters of Sex.

Banes currently lives in Los Angeles with her wife Kathryn Kranhold but was in New York visiting for the first time in a post-COVID world. She was visiting because of a role in The Niceties, a two-woman virtual show currently being streamed by the Manhattan Theater Club.

Cover photo by Jack Rowand/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images