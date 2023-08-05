Loki Season 2's Budget Reportedly Higher Than Several MCU Movies

Marvel Studios has begun promoting their next big release with the release of their highly anticipated trailer for the second season of Loki. From everything we've seen in the new trailer, Loki Season 2 will definitely be another pivotal installment of The Multiverse Saga, and we'll even have our next run-in with another variant of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Loki Season 2 looks like another quality production from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it seems that it may have a gigantic budget, that's bigger than a bunch of MCU movies, behind it.

Loki Season 2 Budget Higher Than Several MCU Movies

According to Forbes, Disney has revealed that they have spent $143 million on the budget for Loki season 2. Which would put it above several MCU movies like Doctor Strange, Thor: The Dark World, and Guardians of the Galaxy, but it also has a marginally smaller budget than their latest series, Secret Invasion. It was recently reported that Secret Invasion's budget ballooned up to $212 million, which is unforeseen for a MCU streaming series.

What is Loki Season 2 About?

Here's Marvel Studios' official logline for Loki Season 2: "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Who will appear in Loki Season 2?

Loki season 2 stars Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Sophia di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Ke Huy Quan as a TVA Tech Agent and Jonathan Majors as a variant of Kang the Conqueror. Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and Neil Ellice also star. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight) serve as executive producers this time around and also direct episodes in the second season of Loki. Eric Martin (Rick and Morty) will serve as head writer, replacing Michael Waldron with the latter taking just an executive producer role this time around,

Loki Season 2 will begin exclusively streaming on Disney+ on October 6th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Loki and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we learn it!

What do you think about Loki Season 2's reported budget? Are you excited to see the series when it finally premieres on the streaming service later this year? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!