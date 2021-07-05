Loki's Sophia Di Martino Reveals Favorite Marvel Fan Theory About Sylvie and the Postman

✖

Wait a minute, Mister Postman: Loki star Sophia Di Martino says a sarcastic quip in Loki sparked her favorite fan theory from the Marvel Studios original series. In Episode 3, "Lamentis," Sylvie (Di Martino) and Variant Loki (Tom Hiddleston) are fugitives from the Time Variance Authority taking refuge aboard a train on the about-to-be-destroyed planet Lamentis-I. When Loki asks his female variant if there's a "lucky beau" waiting at the end of her crusade against the TVA, a sarcastic Sylvie quips that she's "managed to maintain quite a serious long-distance relationship with a postman whilst running across time, from one apocalypse to another."

"It's impossible to follow [every fan theory] because there's so much stuff. I dip in though and I try and sort of have an eye on what people are thinking," Di Martino told Entertainment Tonight. "There was one I heard earlier actually about the postman. In Episode 3, Sylvie says something about a postman that she's been having a long-distance relationship with, like she's being sarcastic basically, but there's been a whole theory about who this Postman might be and where he is, and if he's going to make an appearance."

"That's the theory that I'm really enjoying," Di Martino added with a laugh.

Sylvie's remark sparked theories that this off-hand comment is referring to an inter-dimensional romance with Willie Lumpkin, a recurring character from the Fantastic Four comic books. Fantastic Four co-creator Stan Lee makes cameos as the merry mailman in the 2005 film Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

But if there's any romance about to be delivered on Loki, it's between the two variants whose unique relationship is proving to be a significant threat to the TVA.

"That was one of the cruxes of my pitch [for the series], that there was going to be a love story," Michael Waldron, head writer of Loki, previously told Marvel.com. "We went back and forth for a little bit about, like do we really want to have this guy fall in love with another version of himself? Is that too crazy? But in a series that, to me, is ultimately about self-love, self-reflection, and forgiving yourself, it just felt right that that would be Loki's first real love story."

New episodes of Marvel's Loki premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

