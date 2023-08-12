Loki Fan Theory Could Tease Surprising Season 2 Twist

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release its next big project with its second streaming series of the year, Loki Season 2, and fans are super excited for what's to come. From everything we've seen in the first trailer, Loki Season 2 picks up right where we left off, and it looks like The Multiverse Saga is finally picking back up. Not much has been revealed about the second season of Loki, but it will show the return of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) or at least one of his variants. Fans have been theorizing what could happen in Loki Season 2, and one fan on Reddit has one of the best theories released so far.

Loki Season 2 Fan Theory

In the new fan theory, it is said that Loki will have to find a new "Sacred Timeline" to protect people from Kang the Conqueror and his variants. The theory also notes that Ke Huy Quan's (Everything Everywhere All at Once) TVA agent might have a pivotal part to play in the series. You can check out the Loki Season 2 theory below.

"The TVA in which Ke Huy Quan's character is from is represented by an Oroborus, a serpent that represents an infinite Loop. This foreshadows that to combat Kang, Loki will form his own TVA, represented by the tail-biting creature of Norse Mythology, Jörmungandr. the Reddit user wrote in a post. " So here's my take: the Multiverse is spiraling out of control, and Kangs are running loose, each vying for power. To protect the people and the timeline, Loki will have to do something crazy: found a new sacred timeline. Returning to Ke Huy Quan's Character, whose uniform has an Orobous on it, I think the symbol of the serpent biting its own tail is the symbol of that particular TVA and the timeline it protects...... This Symbol foreshadows that Loki will create his own TVA and timeline to protect people. He will take the Tail-biting, infinite loop serpent inherent to Norse Mythology as his symbol, Jörmungandr. Oh ... and Jörmungandr in Norse mythology is the Son of Loki, Literally Loki's Creation. So the "Child of Loki" in this series will be the new timeline he forms to protect people from the marauding Kangs until the Pesky Avengers can get their crap together."

What will happen in Loki Season 2?

Here's how Marvel Studios describes Loki Season 2: "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Who Stars in Loki Season 2?

Loki season 2 fetaures Tom Hiddleston as the fan-favorite titular character, Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Sophia di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Ke Huy Quan as a mysterious TVA Tech Agent and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror or a variant of the character. Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and Neil Ellice also star. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight) are on board as executive producers after the exit of Kate Herron annd Michael Waldron and they also direct episodes of the second season of Loki. Eric Martin (Rick and Morty) serves as head writer, replacing Waldron with the latter taking just an executive producer role.

Loki Season 2 arrive on Disney+ on October 6th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Loki and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we learn it!

What do you think about this Loki Season 2 theory? Are you excited to see the series when it arrives on Disney+? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!