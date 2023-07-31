Loki season 2 premieres October 6th — and the clock is ticking on the God of Mischief. Marvel Studios on Monday released the first trailer for the new season of the Disney+ series, revealing that the variant Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is "time-slipping": glitching in and out of timelines as he's pulled between the past and the present. And as shown in the second post-credits scene at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Loki and ex-Time Variance Authority Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) wind up in the time of Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) — the alias of Kang the Conqueror.

"Time is everything," the inventor told his audience in the Victorian era. "It shapes our lives. But perhaps, we can shape it." Like his multiverse-traversing self from the 31st century, Victor Timely has his own Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong): an old-timey, black-and-white version of the holographic TVA mascot clock.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

"I think it's so fun because initially, we have Miss Minutes [as] kind of our introduction to the TVA. She was almost like our Mr. DNA from Jurassic Park, in that she was explaining: who are the TVA? How does the world work? What are the rules? And I think that was fun in itself," Kate Herron, who directed Loki season 1, said in a previous interview of the anthropomorphized clock who speaks with a Southern twang. "But then I think we found, as we were developing the stories more, we just kept wanting to bring her back and spend more time with her because she's such fun."

Loki Season 2 "picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority," per the official synopsis. "Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Along with the returning cast members — Hiddleston as Loki, Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Strong as Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 — season 2 features MCU newcomers Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Ouroboros, a.k.a. "OB," and Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Kate Dickie (Star Wars: Visions), and Liz Carr (The OA) in undisclosed roles.

Marvel's Loki season 2 premieres October 6th on Disney+.