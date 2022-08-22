Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to Premiere in Movie Theaters First

Prime Video today revealed that before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the streaming network's new series set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy epic, debuts on September 2, it will get a limited theatrical release. On Wednesday, August 31, screenings will be held at 200 select theaters in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Argentina, Colombia, Australia and New Zealand. According to TheWrap, Cinemark will host the US screenings exclusively for members of its Movie Rewards program, who can get tickets on a first-come first-serve basis today, beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. If you manage to snag a ticket, it will also give you a $10 concessions voucher.

The series still hasn't debuted but already has a two-season commitment from Amazon. However, executive producer J.D. Payne recently told Empire Magazine that their plans for the show go far beyond that, with five seasons of The Rings of Power already meticulously planned out, including exactly how the show will end. The Rings of Power will incorporate elements from various short stories Tolkien wrote in and around the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, with relatively few of the major characters from either classic showing up. Nevertheless, the look and feel of the series seems to be more or less in line with Warner Bros.' series of Peter Jackson-directed films that directly adapt that material.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features an ensemble cast.It includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Amazon Studios produces The Rings of Power. J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay are the showrunners.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.

Payne and McKay lead the series as executive producers with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

Prime Video already renewed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for a second season. The series premieres on Prime Video on September 2nd.