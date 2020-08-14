The Lord of the Rings Star Orlando Bloom Shares His Excitement for the New TV Series

(Photo: New Line Cinema)

While Amazon Studios is currently developing a TV series that currently includes "The Lord of the Rings" in its title, it's important to note that the narrative will take place generations before the events of the book or film series of that name, which is exactly why Legolas actor Orlando Bloom is looking forward to watching the new series. The actor admitted that he was initially interested in learning details about the project, having starred not only in The Lord of the Rings trilogy but also two films in The Hobbit trilogy, though he has recently opted to instead distance himself from the project in order to enjoy it as a fan.

"One of the producers on that, I'm working with quite closely on a few different projects I'm developing for Amazon, because I've got this first-look deal, and he's working with Amazon on that, producing that show, so he's on the ground over there right now," Bloom detailed to Collider. "And I kinda had a few questions for him to begin with, and then I was like, you know what? I don't need to know anymore. It's not, obviously, a remake, it's actually not based on the Fellowship or any of that, so I think it could be really, really interesting, from that perspective."

The actor also made sure to remind fans that, despite sharing names, the new series won't be replicating the events of the original film trilogy.

"I remember being on set with [director] Peter [Jackson] and him saying, 'Can you imagine the day they do a remake of this movie?'" the actor pointed out. "And then, here we are, 20 years later. But it's not a remake and 'The Lord of the Rings' is a title for a world, but I think it's gonna be interesting from that perspective because, I think if it was gonna be a remake, you're gonna take us back into Hobbiton and try and tell us what we saw? It was such an informative time that's had such an impact and so it's different, what's coming, and I think that's a good thing. It'll be interesting. I'm gonna fan it up for sure. [Eating] popcorn, streaming."

Despite the differences in time between the previous six films and the upcoming series, the fantastical nature of the premise includes characters who can live for thousands of years. While Bloom's Legolas likely won't be appearing, previous reports claim that Galadriel, Elrond, and Sauron are all expected to appear.

Stay tuned for details on the Lord of the Rings TV series.

