Lord of the Rings Star Orlando Bloom Comments on Possibility of Return as Legolas in Amazon Series

Today at the TCA press tour, Amazon Prime Video revealed the full creative team behind its upcoming The Lord of the Rings television series. The streaming service also renewed its original series Carnival Row ahead of its August premiere. Carnival Row stars Orlando Bloom, who knows a thing or two about Middle-earth having starred as the elf Legolas in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies.

With all that in his resume, could Bloom return to Middle-earth once again for Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings television series? Bloom says it’s unlikely. “I don’t know where I would fit in that world…” Bloom said. “If you’re saying as Legolas, they’ve probably got a 19-year-old kid who’s ready to go.”

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series is rumored to take place before the events the JRR Tolkien novels on which Jackson’s films are based. That would make Legolas younger than he’s ever been on screen. If Legolas does appear — and there’s been no indication that he will — it is possible that Amazon would recast for a younger actor.

On whether Orlando Bloom would be interested in participating in the #LordOfTheRings TV series: “I don’t know where I would fit in that world… If you’re saying as Legolas, they’ve probably got a 19-year-old kid who’s ready to go.” #TCA19 #LordOfTheRings pic.twitter.com/b3LCFPGZvF — Lindsay MacDonald (@lindsayjoane) July 27, 2019

Amazon hired Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director JA Boyana to direct the pilot episode of its the new series. “JRR Tolkien created one of the most extraordinary and inspiring stories of all time, and as a lifelong fan it is an honor and a joy to join this amazing team,” said Bayona when the news broke. “I can’t wait to take audiences around the world to Middle-earth and have them discover the wonders of the Second Age, with a never before seen story.”

Bayona will also executive producer with producing partner Belén Atienza. The Lord of the Rings is being written with a writing room led by JD Payne and Patrick McKay. Markella Kavenagh was reportedly revealed as the first cast member signed on, but Amazon hasn’t commented.

“We are thrilled to have J.A. and Belen joining the fellowship as we continue to develop this epic series,” said Payne and McKay. “We have been great admirers of J.A.’s work for years, and know that his epic, cinematic, and deeply heartfelt aesthetic is the perfect sensibility to bring Middle-earth to life anew.”

“The scope and breadth of J.A.’s world-building is exactly the right fit for our ambitions for The Lord of the Rings. He’s a passionate and collaborative director who has brought new stories to life with his multitalented producing partner, Belén,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We are all excited for them to join our writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, and we can’t think of a better way to begin this journey to Middle-earth.”

