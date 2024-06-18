Rings of Power Season 2 Releases New Teaser Promo

The Rings of Power Season 2 has released a new promo, teasing the darkening days that led to Lord of the Rings.

The Rings of Power Season 2 has a new teaser out, and the point of the promo is clear: Let viewers know that we're getting into a darker, arguably more exciting, part of the prequel storyline that ultimately leads to Lord of the Rings.

As the collection of different voices all read in the promo reads: "Prepare yourselves. An evil has returned. Every soul in Middle-earth is in peril." The quick sizzle reel of footage is all about battle and even all-out war, as the elves, orcs, and dwarves, all prepare for the coming conflict against the one true enemy of Middle-earth: Sauron. As the trailers and promos have made clear, The Rings of Power Season 2 will see Sauron (Charlie Vickers) move from his identity as human warrior Halbrand, to the Elf named Annatar, the Lord of Gifts. It's a pretty well-known part of Middle-earth lore that Annatar's influence over the Elves helped inspire and produce the Rings of Power, while Annatar forged The One Ring in Mordor.

Now that the mystery of Sauron is out in the open, The Rings of Power Season 2 can be more focused on actually exploring the details of how Sauron's presence began to influence the land and its people. The individual choices and levels of corruption in the different kingdoms and tribes of different races will be both interesting to see, and could create a larger theme about how slowly, but effectively, evil can creep into the pic

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Explained

The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master.

The first season followed an unlikely friendship between Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand, a human disguise adopted by Sauron after the defeat of his master Morgoth, which allowed him to craft the three Elven rings to prevent the decline of that race. The first season also showed the creation of Mordor and planted the seeds for Numenor's downfall, with characters like Isildur and Elrond also making appearances in the series. In the finale, Galadriel

The Rings of Power cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. Season 1 star Nazanin Boniadi will not be returning as the healer Bronwyn, having moved on from acting.

The Rings of Power will premiere its first three episodes on August 29th.