The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Star Nazanin Boniadi Breaks Silence on Series Exit

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is returning to Prime Video for its second season later this year, but it was recently revealed that the show would be continuing without a major character. It was announced this week that Nazanin Boniadi will not be returning as Bronwyn for Season 2. Deadline originally shared the news and confirmed the character will not be recast. It was reported that Boniadi was leaving the series due to her hiatus from acting as she advocates for Women in Iran. However, Boniadi took to Instagram yesterday to break her silence on the news and clarify why she won't be returning to the show.

"I made the choice not to return for season two of 'Rings of Power.' This was unrelated to my subsequent decision to prioritize my advocacy. Throughout my career, the values I have held most dear are honesty, empathy, and integrity. My character Bronwyn was committed to these same ideals in striving for a fairer world, which is why I connected so deeply with her. I look forward to sharing my latest projects with you soon," Boniadi wrote.

In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Bronwyn is the lover of Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), the elf warrior. She is also the mother to Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin). While Bronwyn will be absent from the show, the two characters most connected to her will be a part of the new season. You can view Boniadi's post below:

What Is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 About?

"What I know and what I can say for a fact is that it's going to be darker, and it's going to be edgier and more character-driven," Season 2 director Charlotte Brändström shared with MovieZine earlier this year. "I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up. I watched all of them over Christmas, just the cuts. I think it's going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well."

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.