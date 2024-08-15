Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 Streaming for Free – How to Watch

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 is going to be streaming for free before the Season 2 premiere on August 29th – but as always, there’s a catch!

To watch The Rings of Power Season 1 for free, you will need a Samsung TV that’s equipped with Samsung TV Plus. Amazon Prime Video and Samsung announced the collaboration today, in effort to help more mainstream viewers discover The Rings of Power, which streams exclusively on Prime Video.

Exact details of the promotional offering can be found below, via Prime Video and Samsung:

For a limited time only, beginning today, Thursday, August 15, Season One of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available on Samsung TV Plus! This is the first time ever that the award-winning show has been available for free, outside of a subscription service, giving new viewers a chance to discover the series. This partnership between Prime Video and Samsung delivers the first season to sample on over 300 million Samsung screens and is the only free destination for Season One of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Rings of Power Season 2 Cast & Story Info

In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

The Rings of Power Season 2 stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. Season 1 star Nazanin Boniadi will not be returning as the healer Bronwyn, having moved on from acting.

The Rings of Power Season 1 will stream for free on Samsung TV Plus for a two-week window starting on today, Thursday, August 15th. Season 2 will