Lost Alum Confirms He Is Now “Virus Free” After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Lost alum Daniel Dae Kim, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, has announced that he is now “virus free” and effectively recovered from the disease. The actor shared the good news in a post to his Instagram account on Sunday that he called his “final update” on the experience ten days after he was first diagnosed and thanked fans for their good wishes during his illness. He also revealed in his message that he had suffered a brief setback in his recovery but was now well.

“This disease is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced and this past week was no exception,” Kim said in the post. “So, the day after my last video, my course of treatment ended. I was feeling healthier, as I mentioned, and I thought it would be good to just let my immune system take charge the rest of the way. But, maybe I was a bit too confident. A day after, I started to feel sluggish, tired. I was still congested and weirdly I lost my sense of smell, which led to a loss of sense of taste.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The good news is I never had a fever again, the bad news is I still didn’t feel right,” he continued. “Since then, my doctor told me that these symptoms are commonly associated with what’s called post-viral inflammation and it’s part of our body’s natural recovery process. For me, this lasted on and off for a couple of days, but I’m told in people it can last up to a few weeks.”

“My required period of self-isolation has ended and I’ve been released into the wild of my very own home,” Kim said.

Earlier in March Kim, who is known for not only his role on Lost but Hawaii Five-0 and the movie Hellboy as well, took to social media to share his COVID-19 diagnosis, explaining that he began experiencing symptoms consistent with the infection while on a flight home to Hawaii, prompting him to self-quarantine and, later, get tested at a drive-thru facility.

Kim is just the latest celebrity to recover from COVID-19. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson updated fans, letting them know that they had returned home to the United States after receiving care for the disease while in Australia.

“Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with the sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it,” Hanks wrote.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.