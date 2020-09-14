Lovecraft Country Fans Are Flipping Out Over Episode 5's Big Twists and Shocking Moments
If Lovecraft Country didn't have people buzzing already, episode 5, "Strange Case" will certainly do the job. There's so much that went down in this chapter of Lovecraft Country that a lot of fans are going through an entire emotional rollercoaster! (Spoilers) Right from the first scene things got crazy when it's revealed Ruby Baptiste has been transformed into a white woman after spending the night with the mysterious William. Ruby's journey in white skin ends with a shocking scene of her seducing and then assaulting a sexually aggressive store manager - all set the tune of Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow". That scene's definitely getting some strong feedback - and that was just one storyline Lovecraft Country put forth in episode 5.
As it turns out, Montrose Freeman (Michael K. Williams) has been hiding in the closet and is actually in a fiery relationship with local bar owner Sammy. Atticus and Leti also got it in again, and if all that wasn't enough, Lovecraft Country ended episode 5 with the twist that Christina Blaithwhite (Abbey Lee) and her henchman William are actually one and the same person!
We say all that to say: Lovecraft Country episode 5 has social media lit up - and with good reason...
WTF Just Happened?!?!
Me trying to explain wtf just happened #LovecraftCounty pic.twitter.com/uOjJyTS8xa— Aux Tail Gravy (@gordonhennessy_) September 14, 2020
As you can read up above, it takes some effort to explain just how crazy twisted this episode of Lovecraft Country really was.
The REAL Tea...
So Ruby was sleeping with Christina the whole time! #LovecraftCounty pic.twitter.com/YvGdaoGQsv— ROO ☾ BLM (@Roo2592) September 14, 2020
I mean... does it count in this case? Magical transformation is a whole new class of sexuality...
Freaky Sunday
This Ruby transformation is too much #LovecraftCounty pic.twitter.com/TY4MoBiKIF— ɥɐןǝǝnbɐ™ (@ak1386) September 14, 2020
This was one metamorphosis story that some people just couldn't handle. And once you finally see Ruby undergo the transformation process in full blood and gore, it's understandable why some people would be put off (and horror fans thrilled!).
She Did It Wrong
She really turned white just to get some free vanilla ice cream babygirl if you dont walk into the nearest bank and apply for home loan or something #LovecraftCounty pic.twitter.com/0v7fb6eFiV— Jade the Honey Dripper 🍯 (@JadeBurnam) September 14, 2020
A lot of fans had much bigger, better plans for what they would do with Ruby's trans-racial opportunity.
Well That Took A Turn...
This took a turn I wasn't expecting #LovecraftCounty pic.twitter.com/u7mzc9cGgD— Naturallygamerz (@Naturallygamerz) September 14, 2020
To be fully accurate, this episode took several hard left turns.
Great Pettiness
“Your hands are a bit ashy” the GASP I let out with the pettiness #LovecraftCounty pic.twitter.com/iEVDHYHGVR— JWalk (@TVTalkWithJWalk) September 14, 2020
Even some of the smaller moments of this episode delivered greatness that has fans buzzing.
"Get In"
This episode was like 'Get Out,' but instead for Ruby, it was 'Get In.'#LovecraftCounty pic.twitter.com/bhFjZu22v1— Lauren 🎥🎬📷 (@LaurenAnnMcG) September 14, 2020
No lies detected here.
"Bloody Shoes": A History
For those that are wondering if there were stilletos in the 1950s, there were! These mid-1950s stilettos were known as the "skyscraper" from the @batashoemuseum. @LovecraftHBO #LovecraftCounty #Ruby @TheTonyTeflon @LMRhapsody pic.twitter.com/3j8TbREmXt— CostumeCO 🎙️🎥 (@CostumeCinemato) September 14, 2020
That scene of Ruby getting violent (and gross) revenge on the store manager was so extreme that this little clinical-sounding piece of history is pretty much the only SFW thing we can reference about it.
Credit Where Credit Is Due
Tonight was Wunmi Mosaku’s night!🗣🗣 #LovecraftCounty pic.twitter.com/iYR9HN2Bb5— Dee (@goldundertones) September 14, 2020
Totally crushing on Jamie Neuman after tonights performance on @LovecraftHBO #LovecraftCounty #HBOMax #Jordan pic.twitter.com/IBsg3RrahP— Roy Meares (@MantisComics) September 14, 2020
Both Wunmi Mosaku (Batman v Superman) and Jamie Neuman (The Deuce) deserve massive credit for bringing together both halves (black and white) of this powerful story.
Thank You, Musical Guests
Biiiiitch I am gagging at Ruby and this heel and this song. #LovecraftCounty— Alexander Hardy (@chrisalexander_) September 14, 2020
Them playing Frank Ocean during this scene....betttt #LovecraftCounty— Jade (@green_grayyy) September 14, 2020
Cardi B. and Frank Ocean got big musical spotlights during Ruby and Montrose's storylines (respectively). Those songs are now forever attached to some pretty intense visuals.
Lovecraft Country airs Sunday nights on HBO and streams simultaneously on HBO Max.