Lovecraft Country Fans Are Flipping Out Over Episode 5's Big Twists and Shocking Moments

If Lovecraft Country didn't have people buzzing already, episode 5, "Strange Case" will certainly do the job. There's so much that went down in this chapter of Lovecraft Country that a lot of fans are going through an entire emotional rollercoaster! (Spoilers) Right from the first scene things got crazy when it's revealed Ruby Baptiste has been transformed into a white woman after spending the night with the mysterious William. Ruby's journey in white skin ends with a shocking scene of her seducing and then assaulting a sexually aggressive store manager - all set the tune of Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow". That scene's definitely getting some strong feedback - and that was just one storyline Lovecraft Country put forth in episode 5.

As it turns out, Montrose Freeman (Michael K. Williams) has been hiding in the closet and is actually in a fiery relationship with local bar owner Sammy. Atticus and Leti also got it in again, and if all that wasn't enough, Lovecraft Country ended episode 5 with the twist that Christina Blaithwhite (Abbey Lee) and her henchman William are actually one and the same person!

We say all that to say: Lovecraft Country episode 5 has social media lit up - and with good reason...