Lovecraft Country Reveals the Shocking Connection Between William and Christina

The fifth episode of Lovecraft Country, "Strange Case," was one of the series' best so far. Following Ruby after her sexual encounter with William, the episode mostly focused on Letty's sister as she began living a double life as a white woman. With the help of magic, the process of returning to her true form involved some intensely gruesome skin-shedding, but Ruby takes advantage of her new situation in extremely compelling ways. Throughout the episode, her romance with William appears to blossom as he assures her she can choose whichever form she likes when they're together. However, Ruby is suspicious of his house and continually asks what's going on in the basement. Ruby speaks to Christina, and is surprised to learn that William has informed her of what's been going on between them, but also sternly tells her that she has no idea what her struggles are like. At the end of the episode, Ruby discovers a big secret: she and Christina aren't as different as she thought. Warning: Spoilers Ahead...

At the end of the episode, Ruby confronts William about what's in the basement when he begins to shed his skin. That's when it's revealed William is actually Christina! Ruby is obviously shocked, but the episode ends before we get a further explanation. Much like Ruby turning into a white woman in order to get her dream job at Marshall Fields, we're willing to bet Christina turns into William in order to maintain power in the male-dominated Sons of Adam.

What did you think about this episode of Lovecraft Country? Are you hoping Ruby will maintain her relationship with William/Christina now that she knows the truth? Tell us in the comments!

Last week, HBO announced Lovecraft Country: Sanctum, a new series of virtual reality events aimed at transporting guests into a world inspired by the show. In a first-of-its-kind social VR event series, 100 influential voices will experience three events consisting of immersive theater, escape rooms, art installations, puzzles and a live concert, via the Oculus Quest headset, all inspired by Lovecraft Country. The events will be simultaneously run on the social VR platform VRChat, which allows guests to talk and interact with each other in real-time within the environment, and streamed to the world via YouTube Live and interacting in real-time.

Lovecraft Country airs Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.