Luke Perry’s Publicist Issues Statement on His Death

Luke Perry’s publicist has confirmed the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star has died following his hospitalization last week after suffering a massive stroke.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steven Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” reads the statement released through BuzzFeed News.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luke Perry’s publicist has confirmed to @BuzzFeedNews that he has died. pic.twitter.com/68XSkn9XiZ — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) March 4, 2019

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry starred as Dylan McKay across nearly 200 episodes of the teen drama that ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000 on FOX. The 52-year-old actor most recently starred as a regular on The CW’s Riverdale, where he played Fred Andrews, father to Archie (KJ Apa).

A six-episode revamp event series, simply titled 90210, was ordered by FOX last week. Former co-stars Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling will reprise their roles.

Before his stroke, Spelling said Perry would participate in “as many [episodes] as he can do” of the relaunch as caused by a conflicting schedule with Riverdale, which films in Canada.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!