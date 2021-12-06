MacGruber Series Gets Red-Band Trailer and Official Poster

In just ten days, MacGruber is set to return after more than a decade away, and Peacock has released the first full trailer for the series, following on the heels of a previous extended clip that was framed as a jailhouse interview with the title character, played by Will Forte. Beware going in: this is a red band trailer and not safe for work, if you’re one of those people who still leaves the house to work. An over-the-top parody of MacGyver, the series centers on a decorated veteran who faces extraordinary odds (and kills lots of bad guys) in the name of making the world a better place. An official poster for the series was also just released.

The series is based on the 2010 movie of the same name, which proved popular enough that there have been sequel or TV spinoff rumors going on basically since the film was released.Forte is returning to write, executive produce, and star in the upcoming MacGruber series, reprising his role from the original film. Produced by Universal Television, MacGruber will pick up more than ten years after the events of the movie. It seems MacGruber has been in prison during that time but is released at the beginning of the series, and he’s set on hunting down a dangerous enemy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the trailer below.

Forte opened up about the progress of the series before it had been picked up during an interview with ComicBook.com in May. “Well, I will say we are not officially green lit but we did just an hour ago turn in our writer’s draft of the eighth of eight episodes,” Forte said in the interview seen in the video above. “So, we’re excited about what we’ve written so far and, obviously, we are gonna go back through now and just keep rewriting each episode and making them tighter and funnier. We’re excited so far and hopefully soon we’ll get an official green light but things are looking good so far.”

Jorma Taccone, the director and co-writer of the film, will direct, write, and executive produce the show as well. Other executive producers include Lorne Michaels, John Solomon, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, and Erin David.

Here’s the official synopsis for the MacGruber series:

“After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past – Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber (Will Forte), Vicki and Piper must race against time to defeat the forces of evil. Only to find that evil… may be lurking within.”

MacGruber will start streaming December 16th on Peacock. If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, you can try it out here.