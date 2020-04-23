Madchen Amick-Directed Riverdale Season Finale Synopsis Revealed

✖

The seventy-sixth episode of Riverdale, which series star Mädchen Amick directed, is now set to be the series' season finale, due to the premature shutdown of production amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that brought basically all of Hollywood to a dead stop in March. The episode, titled "Killing Mr. Honey," airs just after "Lynchian," an episode that pays tribute to filmmaker David Lynch. Amick had previously indicated she would like to direct that episode, since her career has been largely defined by her key role in Lynch's acclaimed series Twin Peaks, but we're going to go out on a limb and guess that directing the season finale is a decent consolation prize.

The episode centers on Jughead submitting a short story to a prospective college that's essentially a revenge fantasy centered on Principal Honey. That seems like it isn't especially likely to look great on a college application, Jug, but you do you, man.

Amick, who plays Alice Cooper (Betty's mom) on the wildly-popular Archie Comics adaptation, has been a focus for much of the season. After having apparently faked her way into a cult last season in order to investigate it, this season opened with her outside of Riverdale with them. She also had an opportunity this season to give a little bit more depth to the fan-favorite relationship between Alice and F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich).

"I think I was actually pleasantly surprised that we get some really good FP and Alice scenes," Amick told ComicBook.com back in October. "We get to really explore a relationship — you know, because that’s been teased and simmered for so long — and then it’s really nice to see the core four back together and doing a lot of stuff together and doing a lot of stuff in the high school. I think that was the magic of the first season, so it’s nice to see that back together."

You can check out the synopsis below.

MADCHEN AMICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE — After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) works on a twisted tale about the gang’s revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) for all the ways he’s ruined their senior year. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & James DeWille.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Bulletproof beginning next week. "Chapter Seventy-Six: Killing Mr. Honey" will debut on May 6.

