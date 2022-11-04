Major Titans Member Gets Arrested In Season 4

Titans just released the first two episodes of their fourth season, and while critics may be mixed the series definitely tries to do something new. HBO Max will release the fourth season in two parts, with the first six episodes premiering week after week until December 1st, 2022 and the latter premiering sometime next year. Since the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery was completed, numerous DC Comics projects have been canceled like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Titans and Doom Patrol are rumored to be canceled after this season due to the new leadership changes. If you've seen the first two episodes, then you already know that it features the death of a major DC Comics character, and one member of the Titans is wrongfully accused of the crime.

Who Gets Arrested in the Titans Season Four Premiere?

During the season premiere of Titans, Superboy gets invited to Lex Corp, so that one of his biological fathers, Lex Luthor, could get the chance to meet him. When he meets Lex, the billionaire asks him to move in with him so that he could give him his fortune and business. Just as Superboy agrees, Lex begins to throw up blood and ultimately a snake then dies. Superboy was the only one at the scene of the crime and he gets the blame for his death and goes to jail.

Although, the show already has its fill of villains, with The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Joeseph Morgan joining the series as Brother Blood. Morgan recently teased a different origin for the character.

"So I have started shooting, we're currently shooting episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously. What's been hugely enjoyable for me – in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place – is that as you know, I'm playing a character called Brother Blood," he revealed. "But that's not where he starts off, he starts his journey as Sebastian Sangue and it's really an origin story of a villain that we're playing out here. What's been incredibly rewarding for me – and will continue to be, I think – is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood."

Here's HBO Max's description of Titans. "Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats."

The first two episodes of Titans season four are now streaming on HBO Max now! Stay tuned for updates on the fourth season of the series.

What do you think about the twist? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!