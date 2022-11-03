Titans Kills Off Major DC Character in Season 4 Premiere

HBO Max is preparing to release the fourth season of their hit series Titans, and fans are super excited to see what the series does next. When we last saw the Titans, they saved Gotham City from the clutches of the villainous Scarecrow and Red Hood. Critics have already seen the fourth season of the series, and reviews are definitely mixed. The series will give us our first look at Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver) and he really wants to get in touch with Connor Kent / Superboy (Joshua Orpin). Now, that Titans season four has officially premiered on the streaming service, fans have found out that there's a major death in the final minutes of the first episode.

Spoiler alert for the first episode of Titans season four lay ahead!

Who Dies in the Titans Season Four Premiere?

During the final minutes of the premiere, we see Superboy meet one of his father's in Lex Luthor. Lex wants Superboy to stay with him because he's dying from Kryptonite poisoning, and he tries to convince him that he has no ulterior motives. Superboy ultimately agrees to live with Lex right before the supervillain begins to throw up blood and a snake. This kills the iconic DC character and sets up Superboy to take the blame for his death.

Although, the show already has its fill of villains, with The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Joeseph Morgan joining the series as Brother Blood. Morgan recently teased a different origin for the character.

"So I have started shooting, we're currently shooting episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously. What's been hugely enjoyable for me – in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place – is that as you know, I'm playing a character called Brother Blood," he revealed. "But that's not where he starts off, he starts his journey as Sebastian Sangue and it's really an origin story of a villain that we're playing out here. What's been incredibly rewarding for me – and will continue to be, I think – is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood."

Here's HBO Max's description of Titans. "Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats."

The first two episodes of Titans season four are now streaming on HBO Max now! Stay tuned for updates on the fourth season of the series.

What do you think of the death? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!