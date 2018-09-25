Netflix Announces ‘Making a Murderer Part 2’ Release Date

Three years after Netflix turned Making a Murderer into a global phenomenon, the streaming service has officially announced a second installment for the ever-popular series.

On Thursday morning, Netflix tweeted a 30-second teaser trailer for Making a Murderer Part 2, announcing that the new season would debut on October 19. Along with the reveal that the show is returning in less than a month, the teaser also hints at the plot of the follow-up season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the announcement video below!

The series focuses on Wisconsin native Steven Avery, who served 18 years in prison for the wrongful conviction of sexual assault attempted murder of Penny Beernsten. Avery was exonerated in 2003 by DNA evidence, and filed a suit against the county on the case. However, in 2005, Avery was arrested for the murder of Theresa Halbach, and was convicted of those charges in 2007.

At the conclusion of the first season, fans of the series didn’t receive much in the way of closure, thus leading to the cries for a second installment. In July 2016, Netflix confirmed that there would indeed be more episodes of Making a Murderer in the future, and that the new season would likely drop in 2018. Since then, there had been no word as to when Season 2 would arrive, until the teaser that was released this week.

Since the first season of the series was released, much has changed regarding the case of Steven Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, who was also a subject of the series. Dassey was also convicted in the murder, largely based on his confession to the police. However, on August 12, 2016, Dassey’s conviction was overturned by a federal judge on the grounds that he was coerced into the confession. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit blocked Dassey’s release and ruled in favor of upholding the original conviction by a vote of 4 to 3.

Are you excited for more episodes of Making a Murderer? Let us know in the comments below!

Making a Murderer Part 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on October 19.