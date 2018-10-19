‘Making A Murderer Part 2’ Is Now Live on Netflix

More than two years after the Netflix documentary Making a Murderer became a national phenomenon, the streaming service is taking viewers back to the world of Steven Avery for the next chapter of the story.

As of Friday, October 19th, Making a Murderer Part 2 is officially available to stream on Netflix. The new episodes of the true crime documentary make their debut alongside the third season of Marvel’s Daredevil.

Just like Part 1 of the series, which was released in 2016, Part 2 consists of a total of 10 episodes.

The series focuses on Wisconsin native Steven Avery, who served 18 years in prison for the wrongful conviction of sexual assault attempted murder of Penny Beernsten. Avery was exonerated in 2003 by DNA evidence, and filed a suit against the county on the case. However, in 2005, Avery was arrested for the murder of Theresa Halbach, and was convicted of those charges in 2007.

At the conclusion of the first season, fans of the series didn’t receive much in the way of closure, thus leading to the cries for a second installment. In July 2016, Netflix confirmed that there would indeed be more episodes of Making a Murderer in the future, and that the new season would likely drop in 2018. Since then, there had been no word as to when Season 2 would arrive, until the teaser that was released this week.

Since the first season of the series was released, much has changed regarding the case of Steven Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, who was also a subject of the series. Dassey was also convicted in the murder, largely based on his confession to the police. However, on August 12, 2016, Dassey’s conviction was overturned by a federal judge on the grounds that he was coerced into the confession. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit blocked Dassey’s release and ruled in favor of upholding the original conviction by a vote of 4 to 3.

