Manifest's Final Episodes: Release Date and Teaser Poster Revealed by Netflix

Manifest is making one final approach, with its last batch of episodes set to debut on Netflix on June 2. That's according to the streamer, who made the announcement today along with a look at a poster for the second half of season 4, which you can check out below. The series, which ran for three seasons on NBC before being rescued by Netflix, centers on the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear, after being missing and presumed dead more than five years. When they come back to the world, though, there are plenty of people who are not as happy about it as you might have hoped, ranging from conspiracy theorists to family members who have tried to move on.

Netflix debuted the first half of the fourth and final season back in November 2022. As with Lucifer, the show was already a huge hit on Netflix before fans convinced the streamer to take a chance on saving it -- but unlike Lucifer, there was an explicit one-season-and-out strategy for Manifest, ensuring that the showrunners get to close out their story without worrying about future renewals.

Here's the poster:

(Photo: Netflix)

...And here's the official synopsis for Manifest season four, part two:

In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal's sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina's nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story.

Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards, and Ty Doran star in the series from showrunner Jeff Rake and executive producers Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, Robert Zemeckis, Len Goldstein, and Romeo Tirone.

You can catch up on the first three and a half seasons of Manifest on Netflix now.