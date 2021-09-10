Manifest Promotes Daryl Edwards To Series Regular For Season 4

Netflix has promoted Daryl Edwards, who has recurred as NSA Director Robert Vance since the first season of Manifest, to series regular for the upcoming fourth season of the former NBC show. A fan favorite with people who love the show, Vance is recognizable to anybody who has seen the series’ original trailer, as he’s the one who informed the passengers of Flight 828 that they have “been missing and presumed dead for five and a half years.” He has since become an ally to the passengers, and was even brought back after his apparent death in season one after his performance drew praise and Edwards became a favorite of the audience, cast, and crew.

Back in August, Netflix picked up the canceled NBC network television drama for its fourth and final season of 20 new episodes. This will allow the series’ creators the opportunity to conclude the various dangling plot threads that went unresolved by season three’s finale cliffhanger.

“Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members. Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season,” said Bela Bajaria, head of globe TV, Netflix.

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime,” showrunner Jeff Rake said at the time. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

It was a journey to get there: not only did NBC cancel the show, but Netflix actually passed on it, before reconsidering after being bombarded with fan requests and seeing impressive streaming numbers for season three.

You can read the series’ official synopsis below.

When Montego Air Flight 828 lands after a turbulent but otherwise routine flight, the 191 passengers and its crew learn that while only a few hours passed for them, the rest of the world has considered them missing-and presumed dead-for over five years. As the passengers try to reintegrate themselves into the world, some of them experience strange phenomena, leading them to believe “they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.”

