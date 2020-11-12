Mario Lopez Teases Lots Of Easter Eggs In Saved By The Bell Reboot

Saved By The Bell is back, with the classic cast returning for a revival that puts new kids in the spotlight at Bayside High. While the new kids will be a huge part of the show, fans of the original are excited to see what their favorite characters have been up to all these years, and at least in A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano's case, it involves working at the school they had all their adventures in and mentoring a new generation at Bayside. Mario Lopez will be returning in the role of Slater, and he talked a bit about the show during a new interview on Ellen, including the tease of Easter Eggs for longtime fans of the franchise.

"It's been over 30 years, Ellen, and I never thought we'd be able to revisit it, but I thought if we do it in a fun cool clever way it'd be fun, and we were so lucky to have Tracey Wigfield who's an awesome showrunner," Lopez said. "She worked on 30 Rock and The Mindy Kaling Show and won a bunch of Emmys over there, and we're back at Bayside. I don't know if I'm supposed to tell too much about what happened to my character but it's a lot of fun to see what he's sort of become, and they did a very cool blend of mixing in the nostalgia with a very 2020 version of the kids these days too."

Lopez is excited to have the gang back together, and he teased some cool Easter Eggs for those who love the original series.

"The cast is back, the cast is back, you know it's primarily focused on the new kids but then the way with the old cast kind of coming back they did it in a very clever way. So I'm excited about it," Lopez said. "Yeah, there's a lot of little, what do they call them, like Easter Eggs, like throwbacks right? There's a lot of dancing. There are some splits. There's some other stuff."

The official description for Saved By The Bell can be found below.

"In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new SAVED BY THE BELL series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez. Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. SAVED BY THE BELL is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group."

