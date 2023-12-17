Marvel's Echo Confirms Early Premiere With New Release Date

A new trailer for Echo has arrived, giving fans their newest look at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe entry. In it, Marvel pulls no punches on the content of the series, with plenty of warnings of the show's TV-MA rating featured throughout. The trailer also reveals a change in the show's release date.

Instead of debuting on both Disney+ and Hulu on Wednesday, January 10th, all five episodes of the show will now hit the service on Tuesday, January 9th.

Because of the show's tone, Marvel Studios has developed a banner such shows will live under. As part of a press event earlier this month, the Burbank-based outfit has officially launched Marvel Spotlight, a label that will feature projects less connected to the extended franchise than other MCU entries.

"Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," Marvel's Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum explained at the event. "Just like comics fans didn't need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn't need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what's happening in Maya's story."

Marvel's upcoming Wonder Man series is also expected to be released under the Marvel Spotlight banner.

"Wonder Man will be under the new Marvel Spotlight series banner, which are shows that are standalone series and not part of the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe," a report from Deadline earlier this month read.

In addition to Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the cast of Echo includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Every episode of Echo will be released both on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously on January 9, 2024.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.