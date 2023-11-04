Echo TV Series Will Be Released Under "Marvel Spotlight" Banner

The first trailer for Echo made its debut on Friday, showcasing the latest Disney+ series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action series will not only be the franchise's first TV-MA showing, but it will air simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu — and apparently, it will also kick off a brand-new banner. In a recent article about Echo, Marvel Studios revealed that the series is the inaugural title under the "Marvel Spotlight" banner. The label will be used on titles that present a wider variety of stories, which don't require as much prior knowledge of the MCU. The name Marvel Spotlight originates from a Marvel Comics anthology series of the same name, which ran across the 1970s and 1980s and led to many characters' debuts.

"Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum explained. "Just like comics fans didn't need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn't need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what's happening in Maya's story."

What Is Echo About?

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

"I grew up not seeing anyone that looked like me on the screen, so now this generation will be able to have someone — a person of color who's deaf — that they can see," Cox explained in an interview late last year. "So having this authentic representation is amazing."

"You will see, once she leaves New York, she's faced with some issues," Cox revealed. "So she goes to Oklahoma, where she originally lives. She will try to find the definition of family and community and what it means to her, because she's been alone for so long. So she wants to try to get back involved with her family, and connect with her Indigenous roots as well."

