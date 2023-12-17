New Echo Trailer Teases Marvel's Bloodiest Show Yet

Echo is the next series up for Marvel Studios, and the show's marketing cycle is in full swing. Saturday night, the House of Ideas released its next trailer for the series, teasing the show's violent tone. In it, the eponymous vigilante played by Alaqua Cox partakes in what appears a pulse-pumping one-scene fight sequence.

That's then followed up with a handful of bloody moments from both Echo and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, with a TV-MA rating interlaced between all the action. In a rare occurrence for a Marvel Studios show, the trailer includes a stereotypical trailer narration, also touting the show's violence. See the new teaser for yourself below.

What is Echo about?

According to series helmer Sydney Freeland, the series will explore Lopez's struggles with her own traumas.

"Thematically, this show is sort of an exploration of trauma, how we deal with it, how we cope with it, how it affects us, how we affect it, how it affects those around us," Freeland shared earlier this month. "The theme of the show is very much, we're trying to be street, we're operating a little more on a street level sort of view. These aren't cosmic consequences. It's not the fate of the universe at stake. This is the fate of family. And what we're going to see is sort of the beginnings of the origin for not only Maya Lopez but then also this sort of seismic sort of fracturing event that's going to affect her entire family. And that we're going to see has ripples and consequences throughout the entire show."

In addition to Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the cast of Echo includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Every episode of Echo will be released both on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously on January 9, 2024.

