Marvel's Echo First Reactions Surface: "Incredible and Violent"
Marvel's latest release is gaining early support from critics.
Now that Echo is just weeks from release, critics are getting an early look at the Alaqua Cox-starring series. Ahead of its January debut, critics in the United Kingdom were able to attend a screening event and share their thoughts online afterward, with many praising the show's dark and gritty tone. Cox's performance in a character-driven story is a recurring praise amongst those who've seen the early episodes, and
"Thematically, this show is sort of an exploration of trauma, how we deal with it, how we cope with it, how it affects us, how we affect it, how it affects those around us," Echo director Sydney Freeland previously said of the show. "The theme of the show is very much, we're trying to be street, we're operating a little more on a street level sort of view. These aren't cosmic consequences. It's not the fate of the universe at stake. This is the fate of family. And what we're going to see is sort of the beginnings of the origin for not only Maya Lopez but then also this sort of seismic sort of fracturing event that's going to affect her entire family. And that we're going to see has ripples and consequences throughout the entire show."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Gritty and Violent
prevnext
Enjoyed the first two episodes of #ECHO which had an incredible (and violent) fight scene I want to watch again and again. The sound design is 🔥
The brilliant Alaqua Cox continually draws me in, but I found the storytelling and pacing shaky.
Excited to see the rest! pic.twitter.com/tTuSo3L04s— Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray) December 7, 2023
Gritty Tonic
prevnext
If the world ending stakes of the MCU have you longing for something more grounded #Echo is the gritty tonic. Two episodes seen and it’s a hard hitting action thriller with a great sense of Native American culture. Cant wait to see the final three when they drop in Jan. pic.twitter.com/1dS9wjHTNj— Paul Klein 👾 (@paulkleinyoo) December 7, 2023
Violent and Dark
prevnext
Saw the first two episodes of #echo tonight and have a lot of thoughts. I think fans of Netflix’s Daredevil are going to love it. It’s like Marvel remembered it can be violent and dark. Alaqua Cox is amazing! Although I don’t love all the creative decisions though pic.twitter.com/qvujfoAKiT— Tom Percival (@twpercival1) December 7, 2023
Character-Driven
I've seen 3 eps of #Echo | A grounded, character driven story with hints of bigger things to come. The strong focus on Maya's indigenous heritage & personal history intrigues me; and while some quiet moments slow the pacing; when the action scenes come, they are indeed brutal. pic.twitter.com/yCrcIdV82l— Tyrell Charles (@TheoriesByT) December 7, 2023
*****
Every episode of Echo will be released both on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously on January 10, 2024.
If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.prev