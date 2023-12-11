Marvel's Echo First Reactions Surface: "Incredible and Violent"

Now that Echo is just weeks from release, critics are getting an early look at the Alaqua Cox-starring series. Ahead of its January debut, critics in the United Kingdom were able to attend a screening event and share their thoughts online afterward, with many praising the show's dark and gritty tone. Cox's performance in a character-driven story is a recurring praise amongst those who've seen the early episodes, and

"Thematically, this show is sort of an exploration of trauma, how we deal with it, how we cope with it, how it affects us, how we affect it, how it affects those around us," Echo director Sydney Freeland previously said of the show. "The theme of the show is very much, we're trying to be street, we're operating a little more on a street level sort of view. These aren't cosmic consequences. It's not the fate of the universe at stake. This is the fate of family. And what we're going to see is sort of the beginnings of the origin for not only Maya Lopez but then also this sort of seismic sort of fracturing event that's going to affect her entire family. And that we're going to see has ripples and consequences throughout the entire show."

