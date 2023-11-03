Echo Trailer Released By Marvel, Reveals Focus on Maya Lopez and Kingpin

There are still Marvel Cinematic Universe projects set to be released this year, including the finale of Loki's second season on Disney+ and The Marvels in theaters. The Hawkeye spinoff Echo was originally scheduled to be released in November, but now it's set to be the first MCU project of 2024. Coming in January, the show is scheduled to be the first Marvel show on Disney+ to get released all at once, and it follows Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) and her rise to villainy as she attempts to follow in the footsteps of her "Uncle," Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Today, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Echo, and it teases Maya's relationship with Kingpin.

The trailer sees young Maya struggling to communicate with a street vendor due to her deafness. The vendor is extremely rude to her, which was a big mistake because Maya's "Uncle" Kingpin was watching the interaction from the sidelines. The trailer teases Kingpin's influence on Maya, and how he will help set her on her path. You can watch the trailer below:

No bad deed goes unpunished.



All episodes of Marvel Studios' #Echo, a new Original series, streaming January 10 on @DisneyPlus & @Hulu.



Set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream.



All episodes will be available on Hulu until April 9. pic.twitter.com/aIdkHue63p — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 3, 2023

"I will say very large," Echo director and executive producer Sydney Freeland told members of the press when asked about Kingpin's presence throughout the series. "Yeah. It's one of the core relationships in the entire series, the relationship between Kingpin and Maya. And we'll come to sort of find out that he becomes a kind of surrogate father to her," she added. "It's one of the core relationships in the entire series, I'll say that much."

What Is Echo About?

You can read Marvel Studios' description of Echo here: "Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin. In the first episode we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles," the synopsis reads.

In addition to Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, the cast of Echo includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

According to Echo producer Stephen Broussard, the series will be one of Marvel's most grounded entries yet.

"[Production on 'Echo'] is going well. It's very different. Like, talking about Werewolf by Night to this. It's a very different tonal sort of thing. I don't want to say too much because there's not a whole lot out there in the world, but it feels very grounded, it feels very spiritual in ways that feel fresh for us," he explained. "Alaqua as the lead is incredibly compelling. I'm sort of hard-pressed to think of something that it feels like outside in the broader realm of the MCU, let alone within what we've done here. So stay tuned on that really cool stuff."

Echo is now set to hit Disney+ and Hulu on January 10.