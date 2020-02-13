Marvel Star Krysten Ritter’s New Serial Killer Comedy Series Sparks Bidding War Between Netflix, Hulu and Others

Sadly Krysten Ritter is no longer portraying fan favorite Jessica Jones thanks to Netflix canceling all of their Marvel projects, but the streaming giant is very much interested in getting ahold of another Ritter project, and they aren’t the only ones. Ritter is set to star in a new dark comedy project from Nahnatchka Khan and Angela LaManna that has Ritter playing a female serial killer. Khan and Ritter are quite familiar with each other, as Khan was the creator of the Ritter starring series Don’t Trust the B**** In Apartment 23, and it seems several studios are in a bidding war for the show, including Netflix, Hulu, FX, Amazon, and HBO Max (via Deadline).

With streaming services attempting to diversify and separate themselves from the pack, this type of oddball show is perfect, and Ritter can definitely work wonders with edgier characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amazon certainly has the bankroll, as does Hulu with Disney backing, but don’t count out Netflix, FX, or HBO Max, especially the latter two. Those networks are trying to get their hands on truly original content, and it seems this untitled show will definitely be that.

The show is based on the upcoming book Serial Killer Anonymous from author Charles Warady, and the show will be executive produced by Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions and Jennifer Carreras, Ritter, and LaManna. Universal Television is developing the show.

Netflix cancelled Jessica Jones after three seasons, but it didn’t really have anything to do with Jones itself. The cancellation was a part of a breaking up of sorts bet5ween Marvel and Netflix, as Netflix was attempting to make some changes in season length and budget to future seasons of all of their Marvel shows and Marvel wouldn’t budget. Thus Netflix cancelled Daredevil, Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, and now the wait begins to see what happens to those characters going forward in the MCU.