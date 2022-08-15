Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Better Call Saul-Style Law Firm Commercial

Don't get angry, get a lawyer — and get a new look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the Marvel Studios Original series, streaming August 18 on Disney+, lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is a lean, green, fighting machine — fighting for rights as part of the Superhuman Law Division at the firm of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway. And in a new Better Call Saul-style advertisement, She-Hulk is putting the human in superhuman. Clients in need of a defender are encouraged to call 1-877-SHE-HULK (743-4855), a working phone number for the attorney who goes green so you can get green.

Watch the new She-Hulk spot below.

Set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Walters' clients include the Abomination (Tim Roth) — the seemingly reformed enemy of her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), a.k.a. the Avenger known as the Hulk — as she represents lesser-known comic book supervillains like Porcupine, El Agula, and Man-Bull.

"I had a very specific idea of the tone that I wanted for the show, having come from comedy and really having thought about it for so long," head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao, whose credits include Robot Chicken and Rick and Morty, told EW. "But it was really tricky having to balance comedy and being light and irreverent and also very meta and self-aware, but also there's this kind of expectation of being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and balancing all of the action and the drama and the plot, too."

Described as a slice-of-life Marvel comedy with appearances by supporting characters like Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong) and Matt Murdock (Daredevil's Charlie Cox), She-Hulk won't have the world-ending stakes of an Avengers movie — but there will be plenty of smashing.

"What's really fun about this show is that in the Marvel movies, we get to see a lot of high stakes events — the universe is going to end, everyone in existence is going to go away," said Gao. "But what happens in between those events? What happens on a regular Tuesday when you just have to do laundry? That's really kind of the slice of life that this show explores."

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming August 18 on Disney+, with new episodes premiering on Thursdays.