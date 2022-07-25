She-Hulk Trailer Could Reveal First Look at Several Obscure Marvel Characters

The second trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made its debut last weekend, as part of Marvel Studios' epic array of announcements at San Diego Comic-Con. In addition to telling the story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the series is poised to introduce a lot of bizarre and unexpected components of Marvel Comics canon. The new trailer appeared to confirm that in a pretty delightful way, showcasing the first look at superhuman or costumed characters who might have incredibly specific Marvel ties. One scene in the trailer shows Jen attending what appears to be a superhuman support group or retreat, with two other attendees who fans are theorizing might be El Aguila and Man-Bull.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Created by Dave Cockrum and Mary Jo Duffy in 1979's Power Man and Iron Fist #58, El Agula is a Zorro-inspired antihero who operates as a swashbuckler, and also has the ability to generate up to 100,000 volts of electricity from his hands. Man-Bull, meanwhile, was created by Gerry Conway and Gary Friedrich in 1971's Daredevil #78, and accidentally became a man-bull hybrid after being exposed to an experimental serum.

Additionally, an earlier scene in the trailer shows a man falling out of the window of Jen's law office of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg, & Holliway, and walking away without a scratch. While he's not costumed, some have speculated that the character could be Mr. Immortal, a member of the Great Lakes Avengers who was previously rumored to be appearing in the series. Created by John Byrne in 1989's West Coast Avengers #46, Mr Immortal is literally able to regenerate from any injury.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

