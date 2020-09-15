Marvel's She-Hulk Reveals Kat Coiro As Series Director

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel She Hulk TV Series Disney Plus Kat Corio Director

Marvel's She-Hulk has tapped Kat Coiro as director of the Disney+ series; Coiro will also serve as one of She-Hulk's executive producers. According to reports, Coiro is current in negations with Disney to "direct the pilot and several other episodes of Marvel's She-Hulk series." No word yet on a planned production start for She-Hulk - though Deadline notes that Coiro and Disney/Marvel will now need to find the lead actress to play the role of attorney Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. If you're not familiar with the name, Kat Coiro has directed a bunch of episodes of comedic hits like Modern Family and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, with her new film Marry Me set to hit theaters next year.

Developing story...

Start the Conversation

of