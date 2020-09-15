Marvel's She-Hulk Reveals Kat Coiro As Series Director

Marvel's She-Hulk has tapped Kat Coiro as director of the Disney+ series; Coiro will also serve as one of She-Hulk's executive producers. According to reports, Coiro is current in negations with Disney to "direct the pilot and several other episodes of Marvel's She-Hulk series." No word yet on a planned production start for She-Hulk - though Deadline notes that Coiro and Disney/Marvel will now need to find the lead actress to play the role of attorney Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. If you're not familiar with the name, Kat Coiro has directed a bunch of episodes of comedic hits like Modern Family and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, with her new film Marry Me set to hit theaters next year.

Developing story...